Coming off a wild comeback during week one, the St. Louis Battlehawks hoped to continue their success against the Seattle Sea Dragons.
SEATTLE — The St. Louis Battlehawks took on the Seattle Sea Dragons during the second week of the XFL.

Coming off a wild comeback during week one, the Battlehawks hoped to continue their success on the road at Lumen Field.

The Sea Dragons got off to a hot start, kicking a field goal in the first quarter and completing a touchdown early in the second. The team completed the 3-point conversion to lead 12 to 0.

The Battlehawks came back down the field to score on a 1-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback A.J. McCarron. He completed a pass to Marcell Ateman for 2 points, trailing 12 to 8 at the end of the quarter.

In the third, kicker Donny Hageman attempted a 36-yard field goal but hit the upright post for no good. The Battlehawks got possession back shortly after a fumble from the Sea Dragons. Hageman completed a 44-yard field goal, still trailing 12 to 11.

The Battlehawks were able to take the lead in the fourth quarter on a 44-yard pass from McCarron to wide receiver Hakeem Butler. Battlehawks led 17 to 12 after their 2-point try was unsuccessful. 

With a little over three minutes left, Hageman attempted a 50-yard field goal but was unsuccessful for the second time. 

The Sea Dragons made things interesting in the last two minutes, scoring on an 8-yard pass and converting 3-points to take the lead 18 to 17. 

The Battlehawks didn't let it stop them from storming back down the field in the last minute of play to win on a 44-yard field goal 20 to 18. 

Last-minute wins have become a norm with the Battlehawks and the team is now 2-0 on the season. 

