St. Louis' kicker Donny Hageman set an XFL record with a 59-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.

HOUSTON — The St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2) won their final road game with a 24-15 victory over the Houston Roughnecks (4-3).

Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron threw for 3 touchdowns throughout the game to lead the team to a win over the South-leading Roughnecks.

Wide receiver Gary Jennings scored the Battlehawks' first touchdown on a 14-yard reception from McCarron in the first quarter.

St. Louis never trailed during Sunday's game, Houston tied up the game during the second quarter with a touchdown to make it 6-6.

The Battlehawks took the lead for good during the second quarter when McCarron threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

The Battlehawks took a 17-9 lead into the fourth quarter but Houston's William Likely recovered a fumble and ran 35 yards for a touchdown. Houston's two-point conversion was incomplete and the Battlehawks maintained a 17-15 lead.

St. Louis responded with an 11-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from McCarron to wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

The Battlehawks have an XFL-best 4-1 record in away games and a 5-2 record overall.

The team return to The Dome at America's Center for a three-game homestand to finish the XFL regular season. The team will face the Vegas Vipers, Seattle Sea Dragons and Orlando Guardians.

Find more information about the Battlehawks and tickets to their three-game homestand here.