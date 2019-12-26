Affton high school alum and current linebacker for the New York Giants Markus Golden should be smiling quite a bit on Thursday.

Golden was originally credited with a half sack on Redskins' quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Sunday, giving him nine and a half for the season. He needed 10 to trigger a million dollar bonus in his contract.

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) is sacked by New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden (44) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md.



Golden got some good news on Thursday, as the play was stat corrected, giving Golden a full sack, and ten on the season.

Golden is the first Giants linebacker with 10 or more sacks in a seasons since hall of famer Lawrence Taylor did it in 1990.

Golden, a former Missouri Tiger, is currently on a one-year deal with the Giants, and has racked up 10 sacks and 65 tackles this season.

