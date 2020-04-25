Former BattleHawks safety Kenny Robinson selected by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft

Ka-Kaw! Kenny Robinson is headed to Carolina.

The only draft-eligible player in the now former XFL has finally heard his name called by an NFL team on Saturday.

Former St. Louis BattleHawks safety Kenny Robinson was taken by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the 152nd overall pick on Saturday.

Robinson originally played for The University of West Virginia, but was kicked out for academic fraud. He opted to sign in the XFL, and rebuild his draft stock in St. Louis with the BattleHawks.

Robinson had two interceptions in five games with St. Louis, helping the BattleHawks to a 3-2 record before the league folded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We sat down with Robinson right before the XFL season was suspended for an in-depth interview about his past mistakes, love for football, playing for his sick mother and why NFL teams should take a chance on him.