ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Billikens still have their sights set on making the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row, but the team is also racking up some individual awards this month.

Tuesday, the A-10 announced its All-Conference honors, and there were quite a few Billikens who found themselves on various lists.

Junior guard and St. Louis-area native Jordan Goodwin was named to the first-team All-Conference and the league's All-Defensive team. Goodwin leads SLU in points per game (15.5) and is one of the most dominant rebounding guards in the entire country, with 10.4 rebounds per game.

Junior forward Hasahn French was named to the A-10's second-team All-Conference and was selected for the All-Defensive team for the second year in a row. French leads the A-10 in rebounding. French is SLU's all-time leader in blocked shots for a season and career and is one of only two active players in the NCAA Division 1 with 200 plus career blocks, 170 plus career assists and 85 plus career steals.

Junior guard/forward Javonte Perkins was named to the third-team All-Conference and was voted the A-10's sixth man of the year. This is Perkins' first season as a Billiken, and he's the first player to win the sixth man of the year award since Cody Ellis in 2013. Perkins averaged 18.2 points in Atlantic 10 play.

Freshman guard and St. Louis native Yuri Collins was named to the A-10 All-Rookie team. Collins was third in the league in assists.

The Billikens are the number four seed in the A-10 Tournament and will open play on Friday, March 13.

