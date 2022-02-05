5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano inducted into St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame

5 On Your Side has a new hall of famer on our team. Congrats, Frank!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano has joined an exclusive club.

Cusumano was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame Monday night.

A St. Louis native and graduate of De Smet High School, Cusumano has been bringing his hometown the latest in sports at KSDK since 1993. Cusumano was named sports director at 5 On Your Side in 2016.

During his time in St. Louis, Cusumano has won many Emmy awards for his storytelling and sports anchoring.

“Some kids want to be doctors, others want to be lawyers, all I have ever wanted to do is to talk about sports on television and radio in St. Louis,” Frank told 5 On Your Side. “I am honored to be able to tell the stories of these incredible athletes in our town.”

Cusumano was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night alongside St. Louis football Cardinals star Ottis Anderson, local golf legend Don Bliss, long-time Major League pitcher and St. Louis native Mark Buehrle, former Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox, local wrestling legend Deke Edwards, local golf legend Carol Fromuth and Olympian Nikki Ziegelmeyer. Trailblazing Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood was also inducted posthumously.

Sports Fans mark your calendars! Two big enshrinement events are scheduled for May. See flyers below. Tickets and advertising on sale now. Visit https://t.co/B3BsjOCwMY for details. pic.twitter.com/pAEa3oE84e — STL Sports HOF (@STLSportsHOF) March 15, 2022

Special awards were given out to the St. Louis Bombers Rugby Club, former Busch Stadium director of stadium operations Mike Bertani and St. Louis Post Dispatch reporter Rick Hummel.