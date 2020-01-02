High school hoops teams are deep into their conference schedules right now, and looking to start peaking come playoff time.

5 On Your Side was all over the area on Friday night, covering the biggest games in Missouri and Illinois.

Here's all of our coverage from around the area.

Watch: Entire 5 On Your Side Prep Rally - Friday, January 31

Watch: Collinsville at O'Fallon

Watch: Hazelwood Central at De Smet

Watch: Webster Groves at Jennings

Watch: Affton at University City

Watch: John Burroughs at Westminster

Watch: East St. Louis at Belleville East

Watch: Belleville West at Edwardsville

Watch: Chaminade at CBC

RELATED: Friday night prep rally hoops highlights: January 10

RELATED: The 10 St. Louis area high school hoops stars you should go watch this winter