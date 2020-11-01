We're in the heat of the high school basketball season in the St. Louis area, and there are some great teams in action this week.

Here's all of our coverage from the Friday night in local hoops on January 10.

Watch: Full Friday Night Prep Rally

Watch: CBC vs. DeSmet

Watch: Collinsville vs. Belleville East

Watch: MICDS vs. Westminster

Watch: Priory vs. John Burroughs

Watch: Wesclin vs. Freeburg

Watch: SLUH vs. Chaminade

Watch: O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville girls

Watch: O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville

