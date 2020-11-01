We're in the heat of the high school basketball season in the St. Louis area, and there are some great teams in action this week.
Here's all of our coverage from the Friday night in local hoops on January 10.
Watch: Full Friday Night Prep Rally
Watch: Collinsville vs. Belleville East
Watch: Priory vs. John Burroughs
Watch: O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville girls
Watch: O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville
