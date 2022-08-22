Week 1 of 5 On Your Side's 'Tackle Hunger' initiative matches up Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt North

5 On Your Side's first week of the new "Tackle Hunger" initiative will see Fort Zumwalt North and Francis Howell facing off on the field, and for charity.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Two perennial powerhouses will face off in the first week of the St. Louis high school football season, with more on the line than just a win on the field.

5 On Your Side's first week of the new "Tackle Hunger" initiative will see Fort Zumwalt North and Francis Howell facing off on the field, and for charity.

Both programs fell just short of state championship in 2021, and are looking to finish on top in 2022.

5 On Your Side will be live at Fort Zumwalt North ahead of the Week 1 matchup, and feature the game at 10:15 on 5 On Your Sideline.

“Tackle Hunger,” is a partnership with sponsor Neighbors Credit Union to help support Operation Food Search as part of the station’s GIVE 75 campaign.

Each week, the food drive will travel to two schools in the St. Louis metro area that are set to face off in a football game at the end of the week. The schools are challenged to see which one can collect the most non-perishable food items over five days.

Viewers can also help by making a monetary donation online or by dropping off food items at Operation Food Search’s warehouse located at 1644 Lotsie Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132.

The GIVE 75 campaign started this summer as a way to support organizations in the St. Louis area doing hard work to improve the community. 5 On Your Side’s Project 5 received a $75,000 grant from the TEGNA Foundation and distributed the money among 10 selected organizations.