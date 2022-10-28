Week 10 of Tackle Hunger collects nearly $1,500 worth of food

In total, the two high schools combined for 850 pounds of non-perishable food.

ST. LOUIS — In Week 10 of 5 On Your Side's Tackle Hunger initiative, Saint Louis University and Seckman Senior high schools collected nearly $1,500 worth of food.

Tackle Hunger involves our two schools in the game of the week competing head-to-head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

Week 10 saw Saint Louis University and Seckman high schools go head-to-head to see which team could collect the most non-perishable food for Operation Food Search.

Seckman collected 412 pounds of food, and Saint Louis University collected 438 pounds of food. In total, the two high schools combined for 850 pounds of non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $1,487.50.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 213 people for one day! All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.

So far this season, Tackle Hunger has helped collect 38,855 pounds of food for Operation Food Search.

