'What a thrill' | Joe Buck introduces MICDS football players on Senior Night

"What a thrill for our seniors to have alum ⁦@Buck introduce them on Senior Day!" the school's athletic department tweeted Saturday afternoon
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the busiest voices in sports took some time on Saturday to give some high school football players a taste of the pros.

Joe Buck returned to his alma mater of MICDS to introduce the senior football players for the Rams Saturday afternoon.

"What a thrill for our seniors to have alum ⁦@Buck introduce them on Senior Day!" the school's athletic department tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The Rams defeated Trinity in their first game of the District 4 playoffs Saturday night, 31-6.

MICDS, which is now 4-0 this season, will take on St. Dominic, which moved to 8-4 with a win over Parkway North this weekend.

