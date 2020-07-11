'What a thrill' | Joe Buck introduces MICDS football players on Senior Night

"What a thrill for our seniors to have alum ⁦@Buck introduce them on Senior Day!" the school's athletic department tweeted Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the busiest voices in sports took some time on Saturday to give some high school football players a taste of the pros.

Joe Buck returned to his alma mater of MICDS to introduce the senior football players for the Rams Saturday afternoon.

The Rams defeated Trinity in their first game of the District 4 playoffs Saturday night, 31-6.

MICDS, which is now 4-0 this season, will take on St. Dominic, which moved to 8-4 with a win over Parkway North this weekend.

