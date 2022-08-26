Week 1 of Tackle Hunger raises more than $1,500 for Operation Food Search

It was a big Week 1 for Tackle Hunger with the two schools collecting 912 pounds of donated non-perishable food.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is back for 2022, and 5 On Your Side's initiative to "Tackle Hunger" is up and running.

Tackle Hunger involves our two schools involved in the game of the week compete head to head to see who can collect the most food to donate to Operation Food Search.

Week 1 saw Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt North go head to head, and they impressed.

Francis Howell tallied 594 pounds of donated food, and Zumwalt North checked in with 318 pounds. In total, the two schools came in with 912 pounds of donated non-perishable food. The total donations are valued at $1,596 in total.

Operation Food Search said the donation amount will be able to provide quality nutrition to 228 people for one day. All of the food will be shared with families at no cost.

On the field, Francis Howell topped Zumwalt North 45-0.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.