Jeremy Maclin headed to College Football Hall of Fame

The former Kirkwood High and University of Missouri star is in the 2023 College Football HOF class.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louisan Jeremy Maclin will become one of the newest members of the College Football Hall of Fame.

The former Kirkwood High and University of Missouri star will be part of the new 2023 Class of Hall of Famers that includes 18 players and four coaches. He will become the eighth former Mizzou player to be named to the Hall of Fame.

A 2006 graduate of Kirkwood, Maclin went on to become one of the most electrifying players in the country during his career at Missouri. A two-time consensus All-American, Maclin was one of the top all-purpose players in the history of college football. He was an impact player as a wide receiver, running back and kick and punt return specialist.