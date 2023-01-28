Joy Dunne carries on family's St. Louis hockey legacy as Team USA U18 captain

The youngest in the Dunne hockey dynasty, Joy is charting her own path as the captain of the USA U18 team that earned a bronze medal in Sweden.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — In the Dunne household, hockey is more like a birthright than just a game to play.

“It’s everything. It’s what I grew up doing. On and off the ice it’s competitive. We wanted to compete. We wanted to play every game we could get our hands on, and hockey was just on the one that stuck with us," Joy Dunne said.

Joy is the youngest of six Dunne kids (joining Jessica, Josey, Josh, Jincy and James), all of which have excelled on the ice.

But being the youngest has come with some benefits.

“Benefits? I get everything I want. The youngest always does. So can’t complain there," Dunne laughed.

Dunne also got the benefit of watching the success of her siblings at the highest levels possible. Josh has reached the NHL, and Jincy has earned a spot on the United States Women's National Team for the Olympics.

“Just seeing them being able to do it, and living out their dreams like, ‘Yeah I want to do that too, and live out the dreams I’ve had since I was a little girl," Dunne said.

Joy's dream is off to an impressive start as well.

She kicked off her 2023 by captaining the United States U18 Women's National Team to a bronze medal at the World Championships in Sweden. The honor of being named captain for the United States was not one she took lightly.

“They announced my name (as captain) and I was in shock.. like what? But it was such an honor just to wear the jersey in the first place and then be captain," Dunne said.

A high school senior in St. Louis at the Fulton School, Dunne is committed to play for Ohio State in college, the same as her sister Jincy did. And the pair of sisters does have dreams of playing on the Olympic team together.

“We think that would be amazing to go on the road and maybe room together, like all these great things. It would be so much fun. But we know the work it takes to get there. And we get to do that together as well. So we’re just having fun with it together," Dunne said.

With all the success the Dunne's have had on the ice, and promoting the advancement of women's hockey in St. Louis over the years, Joy is proud to carry on that legacy.