St. Louis City SC owners eye adding National Women's Soccer League team

ST. LOUIS — With St. Louis City SC excelling both on and off the field, CEO Carolyn Kindle said the owners of the first-year Major League Soccer club are mulling the possibility of bringing a women’s team to the region. Asked at Sports Business Journal's AXS Drive conference in St. Louis about adding other sports franchises to the group’s portfolio, Kindle said her family, which owns the team along with World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh, is keeping an eye on the NWSL.

“That’s definitely on the radar of something to invest in because, quite frankly, the caliber of female players we have in this region, if there's an opportunity to provide them opportunities and pathways as well, I think the family and the ownership group would be excited about that,” Kindle said.

Based on St. Louis City’s early success, there’s every reason to believe St. Louis would support a team in the country’s top women’s soccer league.