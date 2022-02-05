Cardinals star Nolan Arenado named NL Player of the Month for April

Arenado hit .375 with five home runs, 17 RBIs, 12 extra-base hits and a 1.125 OPS. That OPS led the league in April.

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado's hot start for the Cardinals is earning him some league-wide recognition.

Arenado was named the National League Player of the Month for the month of April on Monday.

Arenado is currently second in the NL in OPS, fourth in average, fourth in on-base percentage, first in slugging percentage, third in home runs, third in RBIs and third in doubles.

This is the third time Arenado has been named NL Player of the Month, winning the award with the Rockies in Sept. 2015 and July 2017.

Your NL Player of the Month for April... Nolan Arenado!



Arenado is the 1st Cardinals 3B to win since Ken Reitz (May 1977).



This is the third time Arenado has won the award (Sept. '15 and July '17). pic.twitter.com/WENszrhPDE — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 2, 2022

The Cardinals have actually won the past two NL Player of the Month awards, with outfielder Tyler O'Neill taking the honor in the final month of the 2021 season.

Arenado is the first Cardinals third baseman to win the NL Player of the Month award since Ken Reitz did it in May of 1977.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez was named American League Player of the Month for April.