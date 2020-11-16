MICDS soccer makes school history with first state final berth

“You have the chance to do something special that hasn’t been done at this school. So just take advantage of that opportunity"

ST. LOUIS — In a year unlike any other, the MICDS boys soccer program is making history.

After losing to Ladue High School for the third straight year in the district playoffs in 2019, the MICDS boys soccer team returned to the field more motivated than ever before.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. MICDS head soccer coach Jack Fischer said members of the team simply remained patient and refocused their mindset.

“We were just taking every day as it was because of all of the uncertainty,” Fischer said. “And I think our kids really adapted to that mindset.”

Fischer said the challenges the varsity team faced off the field began to sharpen their focus on the field.

“They’ve dealt with being in online classes, and ya know, I think it’s just kind of hardened their mindset, and they’re not flustered,” Fischer said. “They’re really just focused on what they need to do. And hyper focused on this thing they love, which is playing high school sports.”

The Rams roster includes 16 seniors this year — the most in program history. The team was dealt a tough schedule, but the chemistry between upperclassmen players worked to their advantage.

“They’ve been through a lot together,” Fischer said. “And they’ve really meant a lot for our program. And they’ve really bought into this idea of being in the moment and appreciating that we have the opportunity to play this year.”

MICDS defeated Pleasant Hill 4-0 in the state semifinal game on Saturday. Fischer said there’s only one message heading into the final game of the season.

“Be in the moment, appreciate the moment, appreciate the opportunity,” Fischer said. “Ya know, you have the chance to do something special that hasn’t been done at this school. So just take advantage of that opportunity.”