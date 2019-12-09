In the fifth episode of the Sports Plus Rewind, Mike Bush and producer Corey Miller replay a classic Sports Plus interview with baseball hall of famer and legendary all around gentleman, Stan Musial.

Musial was a frequent visitor to the Sports Plus couch, but made this appearance in 1998 in the midst of the McGwire/Sosa home run chase.

"Every time he swings, it might be a homerun," Musial said. "So, it's exciting and the fans love him and he's a great guy. He's doing wonders for baseball."

Mike and Stan talked about hitting in different eras, some cool moments Stan had with presidents, Stan's take on power hitters and even a classic Stan Musial harmonica solo.

Carlton talked about developing his slider, the infamous trade from the Cardinals, entering the Baseball hall of Fame and comeback tease.

More Sports Plus Rewind episodes:

LISTEN: Sports Plus Podcast Rewind: Bob Gibson

LISTEN: Steve Carlton talks about learning slider, trade from Cardinals on classic Sports Plus episode

LISTEN: Mike Bush remembers a classic interview with the legendary Jack Buck

LISTEN: Mike Bush remembers when Harry Caray visited Sports Plus in 1993

About Sports Plus Podcast

5 On Your Side's Sports Plus Podcast leans on decades of St. Louis sports knowledge to dissect, analyze, debate, storytell and add historical context to the sports topics captivating the fans of the St. Louis metro area.

From Cardinals to the Blues, Mizzou to locals excelling on the big stage of the NBA, the Sports Plus Podcast has you covered.

It’s hosted and produced by digital producer and digital sports reporter Corey Miller and features a rotation of guests, including Frank Cusumano, Mike Bush, Ahmad Hicks and others.

You can listen to the latest episodes in the player above or by clicking here.

KSDK's Sports Plus Podcast is available for free on all podcast apps and services.

Subscribe here:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Castbox

Make sure to subscribe to get the latest episode as soon as it drops.

Take a listen and let us know what you think! Send us your thoughts, comments and topic suggestions to podcasts@ksdk.com.

Subscribe to 5 On Your Side's other podcasts:

Abby Eats St. Louis

STL Morning Rush

Royal Dish