Albert Pujols moves into second place on baseball's all-time RBI list

Albert is continuing to make history on a nightly basis

HOUSTON — Albert Pujols is continuing to make history with just about every at-bat he takes.

On Monday, the former Cardinals star and current Angels veteran moved into second place on baseball's all-time runs batted in list. Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez with a fifth inning RBI single for the Angels in Houston against the Astros.

Pujols now has 2,087 career RBI. He trails only Hank Aaron at 2,297.

Pujols currently only needs one home run to tie Willie Mays for fifth place on the all-time career home run list at 660.

Albert Pujols stands alone at second place on the all-time RBI list. 🏆@PujolsFive | @Angels pic.twitter.com/QfpH2eB042 — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) August 25, 2020