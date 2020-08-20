Checking in on how some former Cardinals are doing so far in 2020

There are quite a few former Cardinals with some notable starts to this 60-game season. Let's check in on them

ST. LOUIS — While the Cardinals have only just returned to the field following a more than two week COVID-19 hiatus, the rest of baseball has been rolling along all the while.

There are quite a few notable former Cardinals around the league making an impact during this 60-game season.

Let's take a look at just a few of them.

Marcell Ozuna

The "Big Bear" has gotten off to an alright start in his first year in Atlanta.

After the Cardinals didn't resign the power-hitting outfielder, Ozuna signed a one-year deal with the Braves.

Through 25 games, Ozuna is hitting .261/.371/.489 and has 5 home runs and 13 RBI to his credit.

Lance Lynn

The former Cardinals hurler has turned himself into one of the best pitchers in baseball.

As of before play on Aug. 19, Lynn has the second-lowest ERA in the league among qualifiers, at a sterling 1.05. He's an undefeated 3-0 for the Texas Rangers, and just recently hurled a complete game.

Lynn also has the fifth-lowest WHIP in the league at 0.72, and opposing batters are hitting just .120 against him. That's also the second-lowest in the league.

2020 is really just a continuation of Lynn's impressive stats in Texas. Last season he went 16-11 with a 36.7 ERA and finished fifth in the American League Cy Young Award voting.

Luke Voit

As I type this article, Luke Voit hit another home run. No really, he did. On Wednesday night Voit launched his ninth home run of the season for the New York Yankees.

The St. Louis native was dealt to New York in the deal that brought the Cardinals Chasen Shreve and Giovanny Gallegos, and has made the most of his opportunity in the Bronx.

Voit is now tied for third in baseball in home runs, and is also hitting .294 with an OPS of 1.083 to boot.

The Lafayette grad is one of the biggest pieces in a Yankees lineup that isn't lacking superstars.

Tommy Pham

The never-boring Pham is now in San Diego, after an offseason trade from Tampa Bay.

Unfortunately, it looks like Pham's season is over before it could really get going. He's expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a broken hamate bone in an injury suffered earlier this week.

Pham was struggling a bit at the plate before the injury, slugging just .293, but had flashed his speed. At the time of his injury, Pham was tied for the league lead in stolen bases, with six.

Jose Martinez

Former Cardinals favorite Jose Martinez has also been off to a slow start with a new team.

Martinez was dealt along with Randy Arozarena to the Rays this past offseason for pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore.

As of Aug. 19, Martinez was hitting just .231/.333/.404 in 17 games for the Rays with 2 home runs and 7 RBI.

The Rays have big plans this year as one of the deepest teams in baseball, so they'll be counting on the fan-favorite to turn things around.

Trevor Rosenthal

Here's a comeback story St. Louis fans can feel good about.

Former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal seems to have rediscovered some of his game with his old manager, Mike Matheny, in Kansas City.

In 10 games so far in 2020, Rosenthal has a minuscule 0.90 ERA and 5 saves. Rosenthal has only allowed one run so this season.

The flamethrower is showing shades of the dominance he flashed with the Cardinals when he saved more than 45 games in 2014 and 2015.

Randal Grichuk

Former Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk is also off to a nice start with his American League club.

This is already Grichuk's third season with the Toronto Blue Jays, and he's actually one of the veterans on a young, exciting team.

So far in 2020, Grichuk is hitting .344, good for a place in the top 10 in baseball.

He also has 4 home runs and is slugging .567, well over his career SLG average of .485.

Marco Gonzales

Gonzales has become the Mariners' de facto ace in the past two seasons.

So far in 2020, Gonzales is 2-2 with a 3.34 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched.

He's showing improved command this season as well, walking just three batters so far in the campaign.

Albert Pujols

The future hall of famer has struggled overall so far in 2020, but does have some more history on the horizon.

In 16 games Pujols is hitting just .206 with an OPS of .635.

He does have three home runs, though, and one more will give him 660 for his storied career. 660 would tie the legendary Willie Mays for fifth place on the all-time home run list.

Mike Matheny

After a year away from managing, Mike Matheny got a second shot in the big leagues in 2020.

Now on the other side of Missouri in Kansas City, Matheny has a tough task ahead of him in rebuilding the Royals.

So far, things haven't gone as bad as they maybe could have. Matheny has the Royals at 9-14 on the season, with four games against the Cardinals still on the horizon.