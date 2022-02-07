Adam Wainwright's Big League Impact fantasy football league raises $240,000 for charities

"We know that the real winners here are the people these organizations help every day, and we’re excited to compete against each other to benefit those in need.”

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright's charity, Big League Impact, is continuing to prove true to its namesake.

Big League Impact raised $240,000 for dozens of charities throughout the NFL season as part of the organization's Players' Only Fantasy Football League.

Nearly 50 MLB players, including Wainwright, participated in the league, which was created in 2020.

Current free agent and former Cardinals pitcher Andrew Miller won first place and will receive $60,000 for the Strike3 Foundation, which increases awareness, mobilizes support and raises funding for childhood cancer research.

"For me, the Strike3 Foundation is important because one of my great friends, Craig Breslow, established and runs it in honor of his sister," Miller said in a press release. "I've been fortunate to see him work tirelessly on behalf of the foundation and know they will do great things for childhood cancer research and awareness. I can't begin to thank Adam and Big League Impact enough for letting me be a part of it all."

Former Cardinals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal finished second and will get $41,000 for Brace for Impact 46. That organization was founded by another former Cardinal, Kyle McClellan, to help children and families in Haiti and north St. Louis.

Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Ross Stripling's team finished third, and will get $34,000 for Kershaw's Challenge, which is a Christ-centered organization aimed at helping children around the world.

“With the Big League Impact Players’ Only League, we’re able to continue the annual tradition of fantasy football, but do so in a way that makes a positive impact on thousands of lives,” Wainwright said in a release. “This tournament has been a lot of fun, and we’re just getting started. We know that the real winners here are the people these organizations help every day, and we’re excited to compete against each other to benefit those in need.”

Big League Impact also raised $105,750 through the organization's annual fans' Fantasy Football League. Participants in St. Louis, Philadelphia and Texas helped raise the money, which will be split among 10 charities including Operation Food Search, St. Louis Public Schools Foundation, Love146, Big League Impact, Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, Hawaii Foodbank, Help One Now, Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia, Compassion International and Pittsburgh Kids Foundation.

You can learn more about Big League Impact by clicking here.