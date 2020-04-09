Adam Wainwright named Cardinals nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

He's having an impressive season on the field, but Adam Wainwright has always looked to make an even bigger impact off of it

ST. LOUIS — In his time with the Cardinals, Adam Wainwright has been known just as much for his work off the field as his work on it.

Now, Wainwright is once again up for one of the most prestigious honors in baseball; The Roberto Clemente Award.

The Cardinals veteran pitcher was named the team's nominee for the award on Thursday. The Roberto Clemente Award recognizes the player who best represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field.

This is the fifth time in his career that Wainwright has been the Cardinals nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. Yadier Molina, Carlos Beltran, Albert Pujols, Ozzie Smith and Lou Brock have also won the award.

Wainwright helped found Big League Impact in 2013, which helps provide basic needs including food, clean water, medical care and shelter to people all over the world who need it.

Wainwright's "Waino's World Fantasy Football Draft" has become a league-wide event, with two dozen MLB players joining with Wainwright to help raise money for charity through playing fantasy sports.

The future Cardinals hall of famer also joined with Garth Brooks' foundation and MLB on the "Home Plate Project", which supports childhood hunger prevention.

“To be the Cardinals nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award is extremely humbling. Roberto Clemente was a great player on the field, but just as great of a man and humanitarian off the field,” said Wainwright. “He set the bar high for all of us, and I just can’t think of a better compliment than to be nominated for his namesake award.”

“Adam Wainwright has shown his dedication to humanitarian efforts time and time again, especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael Hall, Vice President, Community Relations & Executive Director, Cardinals Care. “We admire his worldwide efforts to help people in need, and are proud to have him as a member of the Cardinals.”

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be selected via a blue-ribbon panel and voting by fans. Fans can vote at mlb.com/clemente21 through Sept. 27. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote on the blue-ribbon panel.