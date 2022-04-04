Albert Pujols filing for divorce after 22 years of marriage

ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols and his wife Deidre Pujols are getting a divorce after over 22 years of marriage, according to a Tweet by USA Today sportswriter Bob Nightengale.
Nightengale's tweet included an alleged statement from Pujols on the divorce.
"I've been asked a lot of questions over the past few days regarding what's been going on at home and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre," the statement said. "I realize this is not the most opportune time with Opening Day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place. These situations are never easy and isn't something that just happened overnight. As a devout Christian, this is an outcome that I never wanted to see happen. For many long days and nights, I prayed, asking the Lord for His guidance. I am thankful for the five beautiful children that we brought into this world and remain committed to raising them in a loving and safe environment. I ask that you please respect our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time."
The divorce announcement comes less than a week after Deidre Pujols said she would be undergoing surgery on a brain tumor that was found in October 2021.
Albert and Deidre got married in 2000 and have five children together. In the statement provided to Nightengale, Pujols asked for the privacy for his family during the divorce.
It was also announced Monday that Albert would be the designated hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals on their opening day roster Thursday.