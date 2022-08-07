Reports: Albert Pujols to compete in 2022 Home Run Derby

He has the fifth-most home runs in the history of baseball, and it looks like Albert Pujols is taking one more crack at the Home Run Derby before he retires.

ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols is taking his victory lap around baseball in his final season and isn't missing a chance to experience everything one last time.

As first reported by The Athletic's Katie Woo, Pujols will participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 18. ESPN reported the news Monday night as well.

Pujols was already named a "special selection" for the NL All-Star team by the commissioner's office, with the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera getting the honor in the American League.

If he does compete, this will be Pujols' fifth Home Run Derby. He competed in 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2015.

In 2003, Pujols was the runner-up to Anaheim's Garret Anderson. In 2009 at Busch Stadium, Pujols finished fourth, after a swing-off for the final second-round spot. In 2015, Pujols made it the second round, finishing just one home run behind Joc Pederson to make it to the finals.

This will be Pujols' 11th-career All-Star Game, and his first since 2015.

On Monday, Pujols moved past Cardinals legend Stan Musial to stand alone at third all-time in baseball history in extra-base hits.

Pujols has announced that 2022 will be his 22nd and final season in the major leagues. Pujols is fifth all-time in home runs in baseball history and re-signed with the Cardinals this offseason to finish his career in St. Louis.

The 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will be shown on ESPN on Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m. from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Pujols finished the 2021 season with the Dodgers.