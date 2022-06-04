Tracking Albert Pujols' road to the 700 home run club

We're tracking every Albert Pujols home run in 2022 as he continues his quest to join the 700 home run club.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — In what he has said will be his final season in the Major Leagues, Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is chasing history.

Coming into the year, Pujols needed 21 home runs to become just the fourth member of the illustrious 700 home run club.

Only Barry Bonds (762), Henry Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) have more career home runs than Pujols.

We're tracking his progress throughout the 2022 Cardinals season, as Pujols makes his bid at reaching the 700 home run plateau.

No. 680 - April 12, Kansas City Royals

Pujols hit his first home run back with the Cardinals on the first pitch he saw from Royals starter Daniel Lynch.

A solo shot in the first inning of his second start of the season, Pujols sent Lynch's pitch sailing into the left field stands as Busch Stadium erupted. It had been 3,855 days since Pujols had last homered at Busch Stadium as a Cardinal.

He thanked the crowd with a customary curtain call, and then went on to collect two more hits on the day.

It's been 3,855 days since Albert Pujols last hit a home run in Busch as a Cardinal! pic.twitter.com/VZh3kPTRBP — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 13, 2022

Pujols returned to the Cardinals on a 1-year deal worth $2.5 million for 2022. Pujols had played his previous 10 seasons on the west coast with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

From 2001 to 2011, Pujols had arguably the most decorated start to any career in the history of baseball.

In those 11 seasons, Pujols was the 2011 National League Rookie of the Year, a 3-time NL MVP, a 9-time All-Star, a 6-time Silver Slugger, a 2-time Gold Glover and won two World Series titles with the Cardinals.

Pujols, along with teammate Yadier Molina, have said 2022 will be their final season in the Major Leagues.