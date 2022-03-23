Ballpark Pass is back for 2022 Cardinals season

For $34.99 per month, fans can get a standing-room ticket to nearly every game of the regular season.

ST. LOUIS — With regular-season baseball just weeks away, the St. Louis Cardinals announced the return of one of their most popular offers.

Ballpark Pass is back for the 2022 season. For $34.99 per month, fans can get a standing-room ticket to nearly every game of the regular season.

Fans using Ballpark Pass are also able to get giveaways on promotional nights. Tickets to opening day, and the team's Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 games are not available through Ballpark Pass.

Using the pass is the same as using any other digital ticket. Each day, the ticket will be electronically delivered to the fan's MLB Ballpark app. Then, just open the app at the front gate for the ticket-takers to scan and find a place to watch the game.

Ballpark Pass will automatically renew each month unless you cancel.

For more information or to sign up for Ballpark Pass, click here.

The Cardinals released their promotional schedule last year. The highlight of the promotional schedule is a season-long salute to Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina in their last season as a battery together. Molina and Wainwright are both back on one-year deals, with Molina saying 2022 will be his final season.

Molina and Wainwright promotions in 2022 will include an adult mystery jersey (April 4), "YADI" tumbler (May 28), mystery championship replica rings (June 11), Wainwright bobblehead (Sept. 30), Molina bobblehead (Oct. 1) and canvas print (Oct. 2).

Other highlights of the giveaway schedule include the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World Series championship team. There will be multiple promotions to celebrate that team including an adult embroidered 1982 V-neck jersey (Aug. 12), 1982 Bruce Sutter and Darrell Porter "final out" bobblehead (Aug 13) and 1982 mystery player championship rings (Aug. 14).

Some of the new giveaways for 2022 include a Cardinals cornhole bags giveaway (May 30) and adult Cardinals soccer jersey (Sept. 17).

The bobblehead giveaways for 2022 will be Mike Shannon (April 10), Nolan Arenado (April 30), a bobblehead TBD (Aug. 6) and a mystery Hall of Fame car parade bobblehead (Aug. 28).