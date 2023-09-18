Cardinals' Adam Wainwright wins his 200th career game

Finally. St. Louis Cardinals' starting pitcher, and legend, Adam Wainwright has won his 200th game.

After a long season for Wainwright and Cardinals fans, the 42-year-old won his 200th game Monday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wainwright pitched seven complete innings, struck out three batters and allowed four hits in the win. As he finished off the night, he was met by a standing ovation from the crowd walking off the field.

The Cardinals won 1-0 against the Brewers at Busch Stadium.

He earned his 199th victory on Saturday, Sept. 16, against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two runs in five innings.

Wainwright has recorded a 4-11 record with an ERA of 7.86. At the beginning of the season, he was placed on the 15-day injured list with a groin injury, missing his final Opening Day. He also missed time in July with a right shoulder strain.

"Uncle Charlie" announced earlier this year that the 2023 season would be his last. The three-time All-Star has been with the organization since 2005.

He has become a legend alongside teammates and friends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. While the latter two retired at the end of the 2022 season, Wainwright continued his career for one more season.

The Cardinals plan to celebrate the legend during the last weekend and homestand of the season. The team announced that for the weekend of Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 will celebrate Wainwright with giveaways, themed-ticket and a concert by the man of the weekend.

Wainwright will hit the stage for a postgame concert with the musicians who joined him in his surprise National anthem performance on Opening Day. He is set to perform three songs from his upcoming album and will finish off the night with a fireworks show.