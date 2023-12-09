Cardinals announce Wainwright concert, themed giveaways for final weekend of season

The Cardinals legend will get a send-off all weekend long, including his own concert on Sept. 30.

ST. LOUIS — One of the greatest pitchers in Cardinals history is coming to the end of his career, and the team wants to throw him one more party at Busch Stadium.

On the final weekend of the season, the Cardinals will celebrate Adam Wainwright with giveaways, a concert and, of course, baseball!

In a press release, the team announced two more promotions for the weekend of Sept. 29-Oct.1, in addition to the Adam Wainwright guitar giveaway. The Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series that weekend.

On Sept. 29, fans who purchase a theme night ticket will go home with an "Adam Wainwright The Stadium Tour" T-shirt celebrating Waino's Cardinals career with a Taylor Swift-inspired design.

The T-shirt won't be the only thing Taylor Swift-themed that night — local cover band Taylor Made will be performing at the Budweiser Terrace before the game.

The next day, Waino will be the one taking the stage for a postgame concert. He'll be joined by the musicians who accompanied him in his surprise National Anthem performance on Opening Day. Wainwright will perform three songs from his upcoming album before a grand finale fireworks show.

The Cardinals' home schedule will come to a close on Oct. 1, and the team is sending Adam Wainwright off with a celebration.

The game is set to start at 2:15, but fans are encouraged to get to the stadium early. The first 25,000 fans 16 and older will go get a 21-inch, playable Adam Wainwright guitar.

Before the game, the Cardinals will host an on-field ceremony honoring Wainwright's 18-year Major League career. The ceremony will start at 1:30.

Wainwright is third in franchise history in wins, winning percentage, and innings pitched. He's second in team history in games started and strikeouts.

Wainwright collected career win No. 199 Tuesday night in a win over the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles. He will have a few more chances to reach the 200-win milestone. If he can make it to 200 wins, Wainwright would become the 119th pitcher in MLB history to reach that mark.