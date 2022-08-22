Albert Pujols ties Barry Bonds by homering off 449th different pitcher

When it comes to homering off different pitchers, Albert Pujols only has one equal in all of baseball history.

Another day, another Albert Pujols home run.

Pujols continued his assault on the 700 home run club with a blast off Cubs starter Drew Smyly on Monday night at Wrigley Field.

The homer had some more historic value other than just being the 693rd of Pujols' Hall of Fame career. He actually tied all-time home run leader Barry Bonds in a unique home run statistic.

Smyly had the dubious honor of becoming the 449th different pitcher Pujols had homered off of in his career. That ties Barry Bonds for the most pitchers homered off in baseball history.

The Cardinals went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to Pujols' home run.

Pujols' Monday night blast was also his 30th at Wrigley Field in his career. The only parks Pujols has homered in more are Busch Stadium III, Busch Stadium II, Angel Stadium, Minute Maid Park and PNC Park.

In case you were curious, the pitcher Pujols has the most career home runs off of is Wade Miller, who he has taken deep six times in his career.

Pujols is now just seven home runs away from joining the 700 home run club. He'd be just the fourth player in baseball history to do it, joining Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron, and Babe Ruth.

Pujols was recently named the NL's co-Player of the Week alongside his teammate Paul Goldschmidt.

Over that week, Pujols hit .615 with three home runs and seven RBIs for the Cardinals. The big week for Pujols included a pinch-hit grand slam against the Rockies and a multi-home run game against the Diamondbacks.