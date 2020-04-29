Cardinals announce refunds for April and May games canceled because of COVID-19

Did you buy Cardinals tickets for the first two months of the season? Here's how you can get your money back

ST. LOUIS — With no baseball being played at Busch Stadium so far this year, the Cardinals have announced refunds for tickets for April and May games.

Single-game and theme tickets will be refunded the full purchase price, including fees. The refund will be automatically credited back to the card they were purchased with. Tickets don't have to be returned to get a refund unless they were purchased with cash at the Busch Stadium box office.

Season ticket holders will receive account credit to be used on a future game. If season ticket holders are interested in refunds, they can email seasonticketrefunds@cardinals.com or contact their personal account executive.

If you bought one of the 10-game, 6-game or 5-game packs, you will receive a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack you bought. The refund will be automatically credited back to the card used for purchase. Tickets don't have to be returned to get a refund unless they were purchased with cash at the Busch Stadium box office.

If you bought your tickets on StubHub or another secondary ticket market, you'll need to contact their customer service department to receive a refund or credit.

If you had tickets for a luxury suite in April or May, a Cardinals representative will contact you directly to go over refund options.

All-inclusive and party suite ticket buyers of 20 or more tickets also will be contacted directly by a Cardinals representative. Buyers of 19 or fewer tickets will be refunded the full purchase price on the original card used for purchase.

Small group tickets (20-299) will also be refunded the full purchase price and have the amount automatically credited back to the original card used for purchase.

You don't need to physically return any tickets unless you bought them with cash at the Busch Stadium box office. If you bought your tickets this way you can visit cardinals.com/refund for information on getting a refund via mail.

You can view all of the ticket refund information on the Cardinals website at cardinals.com/update. You can also email tickets@cardinals.com or call 314-345-9000.