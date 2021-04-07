Kim's gem, Carpenter's clutch hit propel Cardinals to win over Giants

Kim allowed just three hits over his seven innings in the Cardinals' win in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Monday’s Game Report: Cardinals 5, Giants 3

Held without a hit going into the seventh inning, it appeared Monday was going to be another frustrating day for the Cardinals’ offense.

Matt Carpenter decided to do something about it.

After Nolan Arenado’s one-out single broke up Kevin Gausman’s no-hit bid in the scoreless game. Tommy Edman followed with an infield single, bringing Carpenter to the plate.

He responded with a triple that put the Cardinals ahead en route to the win over the Giants in the first game of a three-game series in San Francisco.

Kwang Hyun Kim threw seven scoreless innings for the Cardinals, his best start of the season.

Here is how Monday’s game broke down:

At the plate: Arenado increased the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single in the eighth and the Cardinals tacked on two insurance runs in the ninth. Harrison Bader’s infield single drove in one run and pinch-hitter Jose Rondon added a sacrifice fly.

On the mound: Kim allowed just three hits over his seven innings. He walked two and struck out two. It also was his longest outing of the season … Giovanny Gallegos gave up a home run in the eighth and the Giants picked up two more runs in the ninth off Alex Reyes, but he was able to get out of the inning and preserve the win.

Key stat: Carpenter’s triple was his first since 2019.

Worth noting: Tyler O’Neill, who had missed two games after being hit by a pitch on the little finger of his right hand, was able to pinch hit for Kim in the eighth inning, grounding out to third.

Looking ahead: Adam Wainwright will get the start on Tuesday night in the second game of the series.