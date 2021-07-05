Cardinals offering flash sale for $6 tickets to select games

Each $6 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use towards food, drinks or merchandise at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have teamed up with On the Run to offer a special “Six is a Serious Summer” 36-hour ticket flash sale.

The sale starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

For a limited time, fans can buy tickets for all remaining 2021 Cardinals Monday-Thursday games for $6. Additionally, each $6 ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use towards food, drinks or merchandise at Busch Stadium.

Fans can purchase up to eight $6 tickets per game. Games available in the special sale include the Chicago Cubs (July 19-22), Atlanta Braves (August 3-5), Milwaukee Brewers (August 17-19 & September 28-30), Detroit Tigers (August 24-25) and Los Angeles Dodgers (September 6-9).