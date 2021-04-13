Busch Stadium tours return for 2021

Busch Stadium is opening up again for those who want to get up close and personal with the team's history and home

ST. LOUIS — After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Busch Stadium is opening up again for those who want to get up close and personal with Cardinals history.

Busch Stadium tours are returning for 2021 with safety protocols in place.

The "Classic Tour" will be offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and the "Quick Look Tour" will be offered at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. On dates with games starting before 7 p.m., no 2 p.m. tour will be offered, and no tours will be offered on dates with games starting before 6 p.m.

The "Classic Tour" is a one-hour guided tour that includes stops in the UMB Bank Champions Club, Redbird Roost/Owners Suite, final game scoreboard from Busch Stadium II and the warning track when available on non-gamedays.

The "Quick Look Tour" is a 30-minute tour that takes fans down to the warning track or close to the field for a photo opportunity.

You can learn more about tours and buy tickets by visiting cardinals.com/tours.