Dates and times for Cardinals fans to know after players, owners come to agreement on labor deal

Major League Baseball said opening day for the sport would be April 7, but the Cardinals have not added the home opener back to their online schedule yet.

ST. LOUIS — Less than a day after it was wiped off the schedule, the St. Louis Cardinals home opener that was scheduled for April 7 might be back.

According to the Associated Press, the players voted to accept Major League Baseball's latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to salvage a 162-game regular season. The start date for the season will be April 7.

With so many moving parts, here are some dates and times to know as a full season approaches.

Thursday night at 5 p.m.

Owners are expected to hold a ratification vote at 5 p.m. If the deal is finalized, details about the schedule would follow shortly after.

It could also bring a feeding frenzy for the more than 100 remaining free agents. Negotiations were put on hold during the lockout.

Major League Baseball announced the universal designated hitter, so the Cardinals will likely be in the market for a big bat when free agency gets underway.

March 11-17

With an agreement in place, fans could see stars like Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and Nolan Arenado in camp as soon as Friday.

According to ESPN, spring training games are expected to start as early as March 17.

The Cardinals minor leaguers have already been in Jupiter for about a week.

April 7

Opening day is less than a month away, with the regular season set to start on April 7.

The Cardinals were scheduled to have their home opener on April 7, but it was removed from the schedule on the team's website Wednesday after Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of games through April 13. Now that the league's opening day is set for April 7, the Cardinals might be at home to start the season. As of 4 p.m., the games have not been added back to the team's online schedule.

The Cardinals haven't started a full season with a home game since 2017, when they opened the season with a home series against the Cubs.

The specifics of the schedule have not been released, but USA Today's Bob Nightengale said the regular season will be extended by three days. Nightengale reported the other games that were previously canceled will be made up as nine-inning doubleheaders throughout the season.