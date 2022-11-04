Cardinals game postponed Monday due to weather

The Cardinals announced Monday’s game will be made up at 12:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have postponed Monday’s afternoon game due to rain.

The team made the announcement shortly before noon. First pitch was set for 1:15 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals announced Monday’s game will be made up at 12:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14. The originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game will still take place at that time.

Fans who had tickets to the game Monday will be able to use those tickets on June 14. More ticket policy information can be found at cardinals.com/tickets.

Rain and some storms have been moving through the St. Louis area all morning and the wet pattern looks to continue into the afternoon. The forecast calls for mostly rain throughout Monday with some claps of thunder for the immediate St. Louis metro area.

It has been rescheduled as a split double-header on Tuesday, June 14th. pic.twitter.com/NNXsuO25O6 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 11, 2022

The severe risk increases further south through the evening hours, where the main concerns will be gusty, damaging winds and large hail.

The Cardinals are set to continue their homestretch Tuesday and Wednesday with a 2-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Tuesday’s game is set for 6:45 p.m. There is a 20-30% chance of storms Tuesday so most of the area will get through the day dry, but the storms that do form could produce gusty winds and small hail. The worst of the weather will stay across parts of Kansas, western Missouri and Oklahoma on Tuesday.

There will be a greater chance for severe weather Wednesday. Most of the area is in an enhanced risk area for severe weather. This means more numerous severe thunderstorms are likely for all of us.

There will be plenty of fuel for the storms, and fuel could mean some big time thunderstorms with the potential of damaging winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes. The timing of the worst weather that day will come in the early afternoon and evening hours.