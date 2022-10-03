'It’s time to get to work': Cardinals players ready to get back to baseball after agreement

“Finally. Let’s play some baseball,” message from one player read.

JUPITER, Fla. — The text message from a Cardinals player arrived Thursday afternoon, expressing his personal sentiment but also the opinion of everyone involved in baseball.

On the 99th day of the major-league lockout, the owners and players union reached a deal on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, ending the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.

The union accepted the latest proposal from the owners, despite the fact the executive board voted 8-0 against it. The vote by the 30 player reps was 26-4 in favor of accepting the deal, according to multiple media reports. The Cardinals reportedly were one of the four teams voting no.

Many details about the return of the game were still being finalized on Thursday night, but here is a summary of what is known:

Players can begin reporting to camps as early as Friday, with a mandatory report date of Sunday except for international players with visa issues. Many of the players on the Cardinals’ 40-man roster already have been in Jupiter, working out at a private facility.

Spring training games, likely with a new schedule, are expected to begin March 17-18.

The regular season will begin on April 7, with the Cardinals hosting the Pirates at Busch Stadium. A full 162-game season will be played, with the games between the original starting date of March 31-April 6 to be made up by adding three days to the schedule at the end of the season and by playing doubleheaders during the season.

Doubleheaders will be nine innings, and the ghost runners in extra innings have been eliminated.

The National League will have a designated hitter.

The major-league portion of the Rule 5 draft, which was postponed during the lockout, was canceled for this season. This will allow the Cardinals to retain some prospects they might have lost to other teams, including shortstop Delvin Perez and first baseman Luken Baker.

Free agency and trades can begin as early as Thursday night, following the formal vote by the owners to ratify the new agreement. The Cardinals are believed to have interest in adding another relief pitcher and perhaps a left-handed bat for the bench but are not expected to pursue any of the remaining top-tier free agents. They currently have four open spots on their 40-man roster.

The postseason will consist of 12 teams.

The date to exchange figures for arbitration-eligible players will be March 22, with the hearings if necessary occurring during the regular season. The Cardinals have seven players eligible for arbitration – Harrison Bader, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, Tyler O’Neill and Alex Reyes.

“It’s time to get to work,” said a text from another player, “which I’m excited about.”

He’s not the only one.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

