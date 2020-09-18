Cardinals send Dakota Hudson to IL with 'forearm strain'

Before the injury, the second-year starter seemed to have figured things out with just a 2.77 ERA this season

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be without one of their top starting pitchers likely for the rest of the 2020 season.

On Friday, the team placed starter Dakota Hudson on the 10-day Injured List with a right forearm strain.

Hudson was removed from his start against the Pirates on Thursday and sent for X-rays which were negative, but is undergoing more testing.

The Cardinals only have 10 days left on the schedule before playoffs would begin, so the injury could all but end Hudson's season.

Before the injury, the second-year starter was having an impressive season. In eight starts, Hudson was 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA and had significantly lowered his walk rate. Hudson led all of baseball in walks in his rookie season of 2019.

Mozeliak says update on Hudson should come later today. More diagnosis last night concluded he has a flexor tendon issue not elbow as they first thought. — Rob Rains (@RobRains) September 18, 2020

The Cardinals added pitcher Nabil Crismatt to the roster as a corresponding move.