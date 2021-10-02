Cardinals acquire hard-throwing 6-foot-9 pitching prospect Johan Quezada from Phillies

The Cardinals are still dealing as spring training approaches

ST. LOUIS — It's not quite the Nolan Arenado deal, but the Cardinals have made another trade ahead of the 2021 season.

On Wednesday, the team announced they had acquired right-handed pitcher Johan Quezada from the Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.

Quezada, 26, made his Major League debut in 2020 with the Marlins, allowing three runs in three innings and striking out two batters, before being claimed off waivers by the Phillies.

The native of the Dominican Republic stands at an impressive 6-foot-9, and has been in professional baseball since he was signed by the Minnesota Twins in 2012.

In his minors career, Quezada has a 4.05 ERA and has struck out 182 batters in 180 innings.

We have acquired RHP Johan Quezada from the Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.



