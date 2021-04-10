Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill named National League Player of the Month for September

During the month, O'Neill led the National League in home runs, RBI, runs scored and slugging percentage

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are back in the postseason, and they wouldn't be there without slugging outfielder Tyler O'Neill. On Monday, O'Neill saw his impressive final month of the season rewarded.

O'Neill was named the National League Player of the Month for September on Monday.

In the month, O'Neill hit .328/.377/.731 with 13 home runs, 30 RBIs, 31 runs scored and a 1.108 OPS in September and October as he helped the Cardinals rattle off a 17-game winning streak and take the second spot in the National League Wild Card Game.

During the month, O'Neill led the National League in home runs, RBI, runs scored and slugging percentage. He was also the Major League leader or co-leader in all of those categories.

O'Neill previously won a Player of the Week Award this season, but is the first Cardinals to win Player of the Month since Paul Goldschmidt did it in July of 2019.

For the season, the 26-year-old outfielder hit .286 with an OPS of .912. He launched 34 home runs, drove in 80 runs, scored 89 runs and stole 15 bases. He also repeated his stellar defense in left field, and should be in the mix for another Gold Glove Award.

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker was named the American League Player of the Month for September.

The Cardinals will head to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers, and the winner will get the NL West champion San Francisco Giants.

The game will air on TBS and first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Wednesday The Cardinals will have Adam Wainwright on the mound. He is expected to face Dodgers' ace and Parkway Central graduate Max Scherzer.