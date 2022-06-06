Cardinals beat the Cubs in 11 innings during series finale Sunday night

The Cardinals won three of five games against the Cubs.

CHICAGO — Sunday’s Game Report: Cardinals 5, Cubs 3 (11 innings)

It took them two extra innings to do it, but the Cardinals finally did something Sunday night that they had failed to do all season.

They had been 0-22 when trailing after eight innings, but rallied to tie the game against the Cubs in the ninth on a leadoff triple by Harrison Bader and a pinch-hit single by Lars Nootbaar.

In the 11th, Juan Yepez singled in a run and Brendan Donovan added an insurance run with a double to give the Cardinals their second consecutive extra-inning win in Chicago.

The Cardinals won three of the five games in the series and moved to a season-high nine games over .500 at 32-23.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Nolan Arenado drove in the first two runs for the Cardinals with a single in the fifth inning … Paul Goldschmidt had a pair of singles and has now reached base in 42 consecutive games … In the 11th, Yepez drove in the free runner from second base and after Nootbaar drew a two-out walk, Donovan’s double drove in Bader, who had reached on a fielder’s choice.

On the mound: Adam Wainwright worked the first seven innings, scattering nine hits and walking two but holding the Cubs to just two runs …Genesis Cabrera, who had yet to pitch in the series, took over in the eighth and finished the game, throwing 58 pitches over four innings. He allowed one run, on back-to-back doubles in the eighth that put the Cubs ahead 3-2. He worked a 1-2-3 ninth and then stranded the free runner in both the 10th and 11th innings, recording five strikeouts.

Key stat: This was only the second time in Wainwright’s career that he worked at least seven innings and did not record a strikeout. The other time was on June 18, 2007.

Worth noting: Jack Flaherty worked three perfect innings, striking out three, in his first rehab start for Double A Springfield, throwing 30 pitches …Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson also played in the field in their rehab games for Memphis and Springfield, and either or both of the outfielders could possibly rejoin the Cardinals this week in Tampa … The Cardinals recalled Jake Walsh from Memphis on Sunday and placed outfielder Corey Dickerson (calf) on the injured list …Kramer Robertson, who had been designated for assignment last week, was claimed on waivers by the Braves … Also for Memphis, Paul DeJong hit his fifth homer since joining the Triple A team.

Looking ahead: After Monday’s day off, the Cardinals and Rays will open a three-game series on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg.