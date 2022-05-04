Tracking Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina's quest to become baseball's all-time battery

Waino and Yadi are heading toward history. We're tracking every start on their journey to becoming baseball's all-time battery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Coming into the 2022 season, Cardinals veterans Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina needed just 21 starts together to break a record that will likely stand for decades, if not forever.

With 21 starts in the 2022 season, the pair would break the all-time MLB record (since 1908) for starts as a battery.

Legendary Detroit Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan are the current holders of the record, at 324 career starts together from 1963-75. The Boston and Milwaukee Braves tandem of Warren Spahn and Del Crandall have the second-most starts as a battery at 316 from 1949-63.

Wainwright and Molina have been teammates since the 2005 season, when Wainwright made his MLB debut. Wainwright made his first start on April 6, 2007.

Molina said 2022 will be his final season in the majors. Wainwright has left the door open to continue pitching.

We're tracking every start from the Wainwright/Molina tandem in 2022, as they inch closer to history.

May 4 - Start 310

Wainwright and Molina hit a milestone against the Royals in Kansas City.

With the Cardinals' 10-0 shutout win, the pair moved into a tie for first place all-time in team wins as a battery. They are tied up top with Braves battery Warren Spahn and Del Crandall.

Wainwright went seven innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two in the win.

Molina went 1 for 5 at the plate.

2⃣0⃣2⃣ wins



Wainwright and Molina are tied for the most team wins as a starting battery in MLB history! pic.twitter.com/fbDgUT5A31 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 4, 2022

April 29 - Start 309

Start 309 in the pair's journey came at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wainwright pitched six innings, allowing three runs, five walks and striking out four batters.

Molina went 1 for 4 at the plate.

The Cardinals lost the game 6-2.

April 24 - Start 308

Wainwright and Molina's 308th start didn't go well in Cincinnati.

The Reds scored four runs off Wainwright in five innings and beat the Cardinals 4-1.

Molina went 0 for 4, striking out twice.

April 19 - Start 307

Wainwright and Molina moved into third place all-time on the career battery starts list with this start in Miami.

Wainwright went five and two-thirds innings, allowing one run while striking out six Marlins. The Cardinals got the win 5-1, giving Wainwright the 186th win of his career.

Molina went 0 for 4 at the plate.

With the shutout, Molina moved into second place all-time in shutout wins as a catcher. After this game, Molina trailed St. Louis native Yogi Berra by 13 shutouts for most by a catcher in baseball history.

With his 150th career shutout from behind the plate, @Yadimolina04 moves into 2nd place in MLB history! pic.twitter.com/mBk4MFphIv — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 21, 2022

April 14 - Start 306

The tandem got their second start of the season in Milwaukee against the Brewers, where hey moved into a tie with Red Faber and Ray Schalk of the Chicago White Sox with 306 career starts as a battery.

Things didn't go as well as they did on opening day.

Wainwright lasted four and a third innings, allowing four earned runs, two walks and striking out seven.

Molina went 1 for 3 at the plate.

The Cardinals lost the game 1-5.

April 7 - Start 305

On opening day 2022, Wainwright and Molina had their pregame moment of cheers, and then went to work against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wainwright worked six innings of shutout baseball, striking out six Pirates and not allowing a run while also not walking any batters. He got the win, the 185th of his career.

Molina went 0 for 4 at the plate.