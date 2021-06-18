Cardinals announce weekend events at Cardinals Museum this summer

Speaking events and autograph sessions headline the schedule at the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum this summer

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back some familiar faces this summer for some events at the Cardinals Museum.

In a press release, the team announced the return of the speaker series Flashback Fridays and a new Saturday Signings at the Museum series that will give fans a chance to get autographs from some of their favorites.

Before each Cardinals Saturday home game for the rest of the season, former Cardinals will be at the Cardinals Museum for free or complimentary autograph signings. The list includes Cardinals Hall of Famers Jim Edmonds, Vince Coleman, Tom Herr, John Tudor, Chris Carpenter and World Series hero David Eckstein.

The first weekend features Jim Edmonds and Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin on Saturday, June 26, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

On all of the Saturday Signings at the Museum weekends, there will be a Flashback Friday event featuring stories from many of the same players.

The schedule is as follows:

Flashback Friday

June 25: Dan McLaughlin

July 16: Danny Cox

July 30: Ted Sizemore

Aug. 6: David Eckstein

Aug. 20: Tommy Herr, John Tudor and Keith Hernandez

Sept. 10: Dmitri Young

Sept. 17: Lance Berkman

Oct. 1: Fernando Vina

Saturday Signings

June 26: Jim Edmonds* and Dan McLaughlin

July 17: Danny Cox

July 31: Ted Sizemore

Aug. 7: David Eckstein*

Aug. 21: Vince Coleman*

Aug. 22: Tom Herr* and John Tudor*

Sept. 11: Dmitri Young

Sept. 18: Chris Carpenter*

Oct. 2: Fernando Vina

*Paid autograph events

Autographs tickets for Jim Edmonds will cost $42 and include admission to the Cardinals Museum. Cardinals Museum members may purchase one discounted autograph ticket per individual membership and up to two per family membership at a cost of $20 each.