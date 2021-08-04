Cardinals Weekly | Celebrating a long-awaited Opening Day in St. Louis

Look for new episodes of Cardinals Weekly every week on the 5 On Your Side YouTube channel. This week we dissect the Reds incident and Opening Day excitement

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are back in St. Louis and fans will actually be able to see them play!

In this episode of 5 On Your Side's Cardinals Weekly, Corey Miller and Ahmad Hicks dive into how special a St. Louis home opener really is, dissect the Cardinals and Reds scuffle over the weekend, spotlight the Yadi and Waino connection, debate bringing the DH to the National League and break out some trivia.

