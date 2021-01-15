Yadier Molina floats retirement as an option if he can't get a deal for 2021

“If God wants me to come back, then I'll come back," Molina said on 'La Vida Baseball'. "And if not I will retire happy with my head held high."

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has been on "Yadi Watch" for a while now and got a bit of news on Thursday.

Molina was on Cardinals Spanish broadcaster Polo Ascencio's "La Vida Baseball" podcast and floated the idea of retiring if he couldn't get a satisfactory deal for the 2021 season.

Molina has been with the Cardinals since the team drafted him in 2000. He made his debut in 2004 and has become a St. Louis icon in the time since.

Molina has won 9 Gold Gloves, been an All-Star 9 times, won 2 World Series titles and just recently eclipsed 2,000 career hits.

The 38-year-old future Hall of Famer has reportedly been seeking a 2-year deal in free agency. In 42 games of the 2020 season Molina hit .262 with four home runs and 16 RBI with an OBP of .303.