Report: Chip Caray the new voice of the St. Louis Cardinals

Chip Caray will replace former Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin after he and Bally Sports Midwest parted ways in December 2022.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have found their new play-by-play announcer for the upcoming season.

First reported by Davis O'Brien with The Athletic, Chip Caray will join the St. Louis Cardinals as their new play-by-play announcer.

Chip Caray is the son of Skip Caray and grandson of former Cardinals announcer Harry Caray.

Harry worked with the St. Louis Cardinals for 25 years before the Cardinals declined to renew his contract in 1969. He went on to work for the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs.

Skip also worked as a play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves starting in 1976 and worked there until his death in 2008.

Chip Caray is a native of St. Louis and graduated from Parkway West High School. His first play-by-play gig was with the Orlando Magic from 1989 to 1998. He eventually worked alongside his grandfather as a broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs in 1998. He left in 2004.

He began working with the Atlanta Braves in 2005 and has been with the team since.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest announced in December 2022 they had parted ways with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, 48, was charged in early December as a persistent offender with one count of driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of failing to drive within a single lane. He was previously charged and pleaded guilty to two DWIs, one in 2010 and one in 2011.

There has been no official announcement by the St. Louis Cardinals or Bally Sports Midwest at this time.