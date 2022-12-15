Cardinals broadcaster Dan Mclaughlin 'stepping away' after recent DWI

The 48-year-old was charged in early December with his third DWI since 2010.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin and Bally Sports Midwest have announced he will be stepping away from broadcasting.

Dan McLaughlin, 48, was charged in early December by the Creve Couer Police Department as a persistent offender with one count of driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony, and one misdemeanor count of failing to drive within a single lane.

He was previously charged and pleaded guilty to two DWIs, one in 2010 and one in 2011.

In 2010, he was sentenced to two years of probation and in 2011 was sentenced to a suspended, 90-day sentence.

Bally Sports Midwest announced Thursday that McLaughlin would not return as the Cardinals broadcaster this coming season:

“Dan McLaughlin will not return as the Cardinals television play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports Midwest. Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years. We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans, and for his many charitable efforts.”

Dan McLaughlin also released a statement Thursday about the decision to not return as the Cardinals broadcaster:

“I have spent the last several days reflecting on my next steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me. I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and children. As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest. I thank all of the people of Bally Sports for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy. Thank you. God Bless.”