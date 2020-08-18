Dexter Fowler makes trek to Wrigley Field bleachers to retrieve rookie Schrock's first career homer

With nobody in the stands to get the rookie's first career home run, Dexter Fowler came to the rescue

CHICAGO — We've seen a lot of weird stuff this baseball season. And this is just the latest.

During Monday night's Game 2 of the doubleheader between the Cardinals and Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, rookie infielder Max Schrock hit his first career home run to right field in the fourth inning.

Hitting your first home run is always a cool moment, but of course, there were no fans in the stands to react to the blast. Or, since the Cardinals are in Chicago, throw the ball back onto the field.

But have no fear, Dexter Fowler rode to the rescue.

The Cardinals' outfielder made the trek from the dugout all the way to the right-field bleachers to retrieve the ball for the rookie, Schrock.

A class act from Dex: He retrieves Schrock's first MLB home run ball from the empty stands at Wrigley. #STLCards



