Dexter Fowler makes trek to Wrigley Field bleachers to retrieve rookie Schrock's first career homer

CHICAGO — We've seen a lot of weird stuff this baseball season. And this is just the latest.
During Monday night's Game 2 of the doubleheader between the Cardinals and Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, rookie infielder Max Schrock hit his first career home run to right field in the fourth inning.
Hitting your first home run is always a cool moment, but of course, there were no fans in the stands to react to the blast. Or, since the Cardinals are in Chicago, throw the ball back onto the field.
But have no fear, Dexter Fowler rode to the rescue.
The Cardinals' outfielder made the trek from the dugout all the way to the right-field bleachers to retrieve the ball for the rookie, Schrock.
Fox Sports Midwest even captured the moment on television.