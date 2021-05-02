'Thank you, Cardinal Nation' | Dexter Fowler says goodbye to St. Louis

"We will always hold a place in our hearts for the city and for the team"

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals pulled a surprise move Thursday night, sending outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Angels for a player to be named later, or cash.

And the now-former Cardinals outfielder took to Instagram to thank his home for the past four years.

"Man. It really never feels right or gets easy saying goodbye to your brothers and your team’s city," Fowler wrote on Instagram. "Anyone who knows this game, knows it can change with the crack of a bat. My eldest daughter spent most of her young life in STL, and my youngest was born in STL. Our little girls are Saint Louis girls. We will always hold a place in our hearts for the city and for the team. Thank you, Saint Louis. Thank you, Cardinal Nation."

Fowler arrived in St. Louis in 2017 on a 5-year deal. He had an up-and-down career in a Cardinals uniform, batting .233 with 49 home runs and 177 RBI during his time in St. Louis.

OFFICIAL: The #Angels have acquired OF Dexter Fowler and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals.



Welcome to the Halos, @DexterFowler! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BdcYTW8a0N — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 5, 2021

“We are extremely grateful for everything that Dexter has done for us over the past four years, both on the field and with his generous work in the community,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, in the press release announcing the trade. “With the expectation that we will have plenty of competition in the outfield this season, and with Dexter’s approaching free agency, we felt that this deal made the most sense for all parties.”

Fowler will reunite with his former Cubs manager Joe Maddon in Anaheim.