Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named consultant for Padres

The former Cardinals manager will be working for a new team in 2022.

ST. LOUIS — Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has a new gig to go with his other new gig.

The San Diego Padres announced Wednesday they had hired Shildt as a player development consultant for 2022.

Shildt joined the MLB Commissioner's office in late 2021 and will continue that job as well, in addition to part-time work with the Padres.

Shildt had previously interviewed with the Padres for their managerial position after being let go in St. Louis, before San Diego eventually hired Bob Melvin.

The Cardinals parted ways with Shildt following the team's Wild Card loss to the Dodgers citing "philosophical differences."

Shildt went 252-199 in three and a half seasons as Cardinals manager.

The Cardinals named bench coach Oliver Marmol as Shildt's successor.