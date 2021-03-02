Former Cardinals utilityman Drew Robinson opens up to ESPN about surviving suicide attempt, and making the most of his second chance

Drew Robinson appeared in five games for the Cardinals in 2019

ST. LOUIS — Drew Robinson did not have an incredibly memorable career as a St. Louis Cardinal. But it's the story he's sharing now that's ended up as his purpose.

The Cardinals acquired the utilityman in 2018 from the Texas Rangers for third baseman Patrick Wisdom. Robinson had one hit in seven at-bats for the Cardinals in 2019, before being released in August of that season.

Now, Robinson is opening up about his struggles off the field to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan's story chronicles Robinson's mental health struggles, 2020 suicide attempt that caused him to lose his right eye and his new purpose in life. Even with just one eye, Robinson is working his way back to the Major Leagues.

ESPN also released an E60 documentary on ESPN+ detailing Robinson's story.

“I’m meant to be alive”: The remarkable story of Drew Robinson, now at ESPN: https://t.co/psploh79FU pic.twitter.com/IxbJrjwBNf — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 2, 2021

